SKYWORTH E20300 32″ INCH 720P LED A53 Quad-CORE Android TV Smart 32E20300 with Voice Control Smart Remote, 1mm Thin Bezel, and Android Operating System

The Skyworth premium 720P HD LED television offers perfect picture quality and sound. A TV made for the future with it’s premium LED panel and a53 quad-core Processors for both graphics and power. Modern thin design frame design, Durable alloy with the Gilt color and sand-blasting, the E20300 Series is a TV made for the future. Skyworth was established in 1988, with the head office located within Shenzhen High Tech Industrial Park which is honored as “China’s silicon valley”, and has more than 40, 000 employees. Skyworth is a large-scale high-tech corporation mainly engaged in the development and manufacturing of consumer electronics, display devices, digital set top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones and LED lighting etc. In 2000 Skyworth was listed on the main board of HK Stock Exchange (HK0751). After a development of more than 28 years, Skyworth has grown to be one of the Top Five Color TV brands in the world and a top brand in Chinese display industry market.

The infinity A53 quad-core processor brings you infinite seamless technology to your home. The chipset is packed with quicker loading time for all your apps, games and content

Modern thin frame design, the E20300 Series is a TV made for the future. Modern thin black bezel

Ultra high Definition upgrade watching experience to a new level with 8. 1 million pixels and high quality video decoding technology

Infinity Screen 2. 0 with bezels as small as 1mm you are able to enjoy more of your screen. The Infinity Screen design Width of TV frame is minimized to become invisible from a distance. Resembles a theater environment which features a full viewing experience

Voice command voice on Android TV can search Contents on the one hand, also become an commanding method for saving the steps of TV operations. Android OS has the ability of learning user’s habits, which will know more commands in the near future as the system upgrades

TROCHILUS EXTREME Skyworth’s powerful picture engine is created to control 4 picture technologies, i. e. Skin color Adjustment, Contrast Booster, Precision Definition and Color Compensation, for dedicated picture enhancement.