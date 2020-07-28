Skywin PSVR Charging Display Stand – Showcase, Cool, Charge, and Display your PS4 VR – Playstation 4 Vertical Stand, Fan, Controller Charger and Hub

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $39.99
(as of Jul 28,2020 22:04:32 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Compatible with PS4 and PSVR (any version)

Keep your Console and Accessories on Organized and on Display with the most reliable VR charging solution available.

Keep it All Organized

Organize and Display any version of the PS4, Dualshock Controllers, Move Controllers, Headphones, PSVR Processing unit, and PSVR Headset

Charge All your Controllers

Charge two Dualshock Controllers and two Playstation Move Controllers

Preserve the Life of your Console

The vertical stand also includes two high Speed ventilation fans that when turned on can cool and preserve the life of your gaming equipment

Front Facing USB and Charging Indication

LED Indicators show charging status and a built in front facing 4 port USB HUB connects your other gaming accessories

Displays and Organizes PSVR Headset

Vertical Stand and Cooler for PS4 Console

Organizes PSVR Processing Box

Charges two Move Controllers

Charges two Dualshock Controllers

Addition Front Facing USB Hub

Two Playstation Move Controller Chargers with LED Charge Indication (AC Adapter not needed)
Two Dualshock 4 Controller Chargers with LED Charge Indication (AC Adapter not needed)
4 Additional USB ports for Rechargeable Gaming Headsets (Powered from PS4 – AC Adapter not included)
Vertical Stand for any version of the Playstation 4 (PSVR, PS4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro Console sold Separately)

