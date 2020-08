Price: $325.00

(as of Aug 22,2020 23:44:39 UTC – Details)



Features

Two Stage Installation : Redesign battery installation to be firm and easy to insert /remove.

Strengthened Ring Door : The tightness of ring door increase by 400% won’t come off easily.

Easy To Distinguish : Redesign charge valet light can distinguish the situation easily.

Double Fix : Redesign the charge valet to avoid poor connection.