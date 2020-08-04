SKYLEADER 2 GPS Pigeon Tracker Ring 5 Port Package



FeaturesInternational Protection Marking : Passed IPX7 SGS test.Two Stage Installation : Redesign battery installation to be firm and easy to insert /remove.Strengthened Ring Door : The tightness of ring door increase by 400% won’t come off easily.Easy To Distinguish : Redesign charge valet light can distinguish the situation easily.Friendly Design : New design for the ring door won’t hurt the pigeon.Double Fix : Redesign the charge valet to avoid poor connection.UL CertificationCE CertificationFCC CertificationSoftwareSoftware can work on Win 7, Win 8, Win 10 and Mac.Privacy Protection : Binding the GPS ring with the software account to stop the data leaks out.Multiple Language : Multi language support, move towards the international.Logging Mode : 5 logging modes can choose by liberate time and distance.Embed Maps : Embed Google map and Gaode map into the software.Linear Chart : Can analysis the flight path altitude and speed.Training Records : Search the history training records and data.BatteryGuarantee to keep the battery in good repair in 6 months from the shipment.SpecificationsDummyThe weight of dummy ring is the same as GPS ring. It is for pigeon to adapt the weight on ordinary day.TaxFollow the Amazon rules, import duty is buyer’s responsibility.

