Skydiving and wingsuiting down a 4,500-foot mountain

The 43-year-old professional skydiver and base jumper has performed over 7,000 jumps in his career — but his latest death-defying stunt was arguably probably the most jaw-dropping.
Performed on July 14, the jump involved free-falling from a helicopter onto Norway’s Stetind, a mountain unique for the obelisk shape. Thirty seconds after landing, he had to base-jump down the 4,567-foot mountain with a wing suit.
That was not the first time Bryn had put his life on the line, needless to say. In yesteryear, he has done a parachute jump before landing in a Ford Mustang Cabriolet traveling at 50 miles per hour, and swooped under a snowmobile that backflipped over him.
Bryn adds: “You should get out of your comfort zone. That’s when you’re going to perform your best.”
You can watch Bryn’s free-falling stunt at the top of this site.