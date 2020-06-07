Skydiver dead after South Carolina mishap, report says

“There’s been another fatal skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County,” reporter Greg Suskin wrote. “Officials say the skydiver missed the target area and landed on a plane that was on the ground near the hangar. The skydiver was killed. Hoping to get further details soon.”

This wasn’t the primary deadly incident at Skydive Carolina. In July 2019, Aime Begg, 33, died from accidents suffered throughout an “advanced parachute maneuver on landing,” Charlotte station WBTV-TV reported.

It’s the fifth demise up to now six years at Skydive Carolina, WSOC reported.

No different details about Saturday’s fatality was instantly out there.