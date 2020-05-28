Sky Sports to show 64 live Premier League games – with 25 free to air | Football News







Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games, and make 25 out there free to air when the season resumes.

The Premier League has confirmed the 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK’s main soccer broadcaster, will make 25 games out there ‘free to air’ – together with Everton vs Liverpool on the primary full weekend again – for everybody within the UK to get pleasure from.

With 92 Premier League matches of the present season remaining, Sky Sports subscribers will likely be in a position to watch 39 unique live games with an extra 25 out there extra broadly through Sky’s free-to-air ‘Pick’ Channel and simulcast on Sky Sports, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of live sport.

To have fun the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will even launch a number of progressive new options and updates to give followers an much more immersive expertise and share the moments live with household and buddies on digital platforms.

Since live soccer games have been postponed in early March, Sky has supported the Premier League’s ambition to restart when Government well being and security recommendation allowed.

Sky CEO and EVP, UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen stated: “The return of live sport is an enormous second for the nation, and we wish the nation to be a part of us. Sky has partnered with the Premier League golf equipment for practically thirty years, and the power of our partnership has by no means been extra essential. Our dedication to exhibiting 25 matches ‘free to air’ for the primary time within the historical past of Sky Sports recognises the distinctive instances we’re in, and our want to play our half.

“We have developed some terrific new innovations to give football fans the very best experience of watching live sport, when going to the match with family and friends isn’t possible, and we look forward to sharing these with football fans shortly.”

Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports, stated: “Sky Sports strives to be sport’s best partner, and our desire to connect football fans to more of what they love has never been stronger. We can’t wait to bring football back for the nation.”

