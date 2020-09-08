Sky Sports’ Season of Sustainability: All live Premier League coverage to be albert certified | Football News





The albert certification will be stamped on Sky’s football productions for the 2020/21 season

From the start of the 2020/21 season all Premier League and EFL matches shown live on Sky Sports will be certified 3-star albert sustainable productions.

Kicking off at Anfield on September 12, Liverpool vs Leeds United will be the first live Premier League broadcast to achieve certification for the highest standards of sustainable production.

The ‘Season of Sustainability’ is further progress on Sky’s ambition to become net zero carbon by 2030, two decades ahead of government legislation.

Through the ‘Season of Sustainability’ Sky will talk directly to sports fans, encouraging them to make simple, everyday changes to reduce their carbon footprint as part of our Sky Zero campaign.

Steve Smith, executive director of content,…