Sky Sports Rugby Special: State of the Women’s Game | Rugby Union News





New Zealand received the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Sue Day, Philippa Tuttiett and Melodie Robinson be part of Rupert Cox to debate the challenges going through the girls’s recreation.

Our three friends are expertly positioned to offer a novel perspective on the state of girls’s rugby. Sue Day has captained England at 15s and Sevens stage and is the present RFU chief monetary officer.

Former Wales Sevens skipper Philippa Tuttiett is a broadcaster and likewise runs her personal building enterprise whereas Melodie Robinson is a double World Cup winner with New Zealand and is now General Manager of TVNZ’s Sport & Events Division.

There is lots to get their enamel into together with the affect of the coronavirus, the optimistic development of broadcasting figures and why the girls’s recreation needs to be marketed another way to the males’s.

All three discuss the challenges going through their international locations with Tuttiett explaining why it’s ‘somewhat bit legal’ that Wales girls aren’t being paid for taking part in for his or her nation and needs to see them go semi-pro.

