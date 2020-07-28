Sky Sports reveals line-up for exclusively live coverage of Scottish Premiership | Football News







Sky Sports – the brand-new house of Scottish football – has actually revealed its strategies ahead of the Scottish Premiership season, which returns this weekend. Eilidh Barbour will provide coverage of 48 live matches.

Regular expert Kris Boyd will be signed up with by James McFadden and 3 brand-new faces on the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership group.

Former Rangers, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock striker Ally McCo ist, previous Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher; and previous Celtic striker John Hartson will all be part of the Sky coverage throughout the season. Ian Crocker and Andy Walker will supply the commentary.

This season, Sky Sports has actually included a number of brand-new functions to boost the seeing experience, consisting of Sky Sports’ increased noise component. Sky Sports Crowds provides audiences the opportunity to see video games with included crowd sound, as matches continue to be played behind closed doors following the coronavirus break out.

SPFL president Neil Doncaster speaks of his enjoyment ahead of the return of the Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports is the special broadcaster of the Scottish Premiership in the UK and Ireland, with 48 video games readily available on the house of Scottish football, as Celtic goal to make history and win a tenth successive title. During the 2020/21 season – the very first of a five-year special agreement – every Saturday objective will be revealed initially on Sky Sports News at 6pm each weekend.

Furthermore, fans of Scottish football will have the ability to capture up on all the news and most current talking points through a brand-new podcast, in addition to the routine Sky Sports digital and social channels where they can see all the highlights and most significant talking points. The podcast, provided by Crocker with regulars Boyd and Walker, will cover all the leading subjects from Scottish football from the week, along with answering audience concerns.

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes stated: “We’re delighted to be able to bring our customers comprehensive and exclusive coverage of the Scottish Premiership in this, the first year of a five-year contract. It promises to be a thrilling season and we can’t wait to get going on August 1 on the home of Scottish football.”

The opening round of components on Sky Sports sees champs Celtic start in your home to Hamilton, while Steven Gerrard’s Rangers travel to Aberdeen and Ross County handle Motherwell.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership video games live on Sky Sports

Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers – 12.30 pm

Sun Aug 2: Celtic vs Hamilton – 4.30 pm

Mon Aug 3: Ross County vs Motherwell – 7.45 pm

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen – 12.30 pm

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic – 4.30 pm

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian – 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic – 6pm

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell – 5.30 pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers – 4.30 pm

Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic – 5.30 pm

Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian – 4.30 pm