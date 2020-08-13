Sky Sports Racing extends Ascot rights until 2024 | Racing News

Sky Sports has actually extended its collaboration to broadcast Ascot’s 25 yearly components until a minimum of2024

.

The renewal with Ascot is an additional increase to Sky Sports Racing’s international rights portfolio that includes the Breeders’ Cup, Kentucky Derby, Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Longines Hong Kong International Races and Melbourne Cup Carnival along with over 700 domestic components consisting of the St Leger Festival, Boodles Chester May Festival and Coral Welsh Grand National.

Sky Sports Racing’s present rights contract with Ascot lasts until completion of this year and the three-year extension now dedicates Ascot rights to the channel until January 1, 2024.

Royal Ascot, held behind closed doors this year, assisted Sky Sports Racing draw in a month reach audience of 2.2 m UK audiences in June.

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascot, stated: “We have actually established an exceptional collaboration with the entire group at Sky Sports Racing considering that rejoining the revitalized channel in 2015.

“Alongside the excellent racing broadcast we benefit from the strong digital audiences with attheraces.com and the broader promotional support from the Sky Sports portfolio. It is a huge pleasure to be announcing this extension to the end of 2023 prior to my departure from Ascot.”

Rob Webster, Managing Director, Sky …