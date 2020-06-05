Sky Sports Premier League live 2019/20 fixture list revealed

The Premier League will return on 17 June after a three-month coronavirus-enforced break.

While Liverpool’s 25-point league on the high of the desk appears insurmountable with 9 full gameweeks to come back, Champions League spots are nonetheless up for grabs, with Chelsea and Manchester United seemingly jostling for fourth place.

Meanwhile, north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal aren’t even assured locations within the Europa League subsequent time period as Wolves and Sheffield United look to choose up the place they left off earlier than the league’s suspension.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

A tense battle on the backside of the desk might effectively start when the motion resumes, too, with Brighton, West Ham and Watford not but protected regardless of Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich occupying the relegation locations as issues stands.





The BBC, Amazon and BT Sport will all be displaying video games upon the Premier League’s return, however under you’ll discover every part you could learn about Sky Sports’ upcoming protection.

How many video games will Sky present?

Of the 92 remaining Premier League video games, Sky has the rights to 64, which is 25 greater than they had been because of present earlier than the season was interrupted. Twenty-five of Sky’s matches are anticipated to be free-to-air.

Which video games do we all know Sky will broadcast to this point?

Wed 17 June: Aston Villa vs. Sheff Utd, 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed 17 June: Man City vs. Arsenal, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Fri 19 June: Norwich vs. Southampton, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri 19 June: Tottenham vs. Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat 20 June: West Ham vs. Wolves, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun 21 June: Newcastle vs. Sheff Utd, 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun 21 June: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun 21 June: Everton vs. Liverpool, 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon 22 June: Man City vs. Burnley, 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue 23 June: Leicester vs. Brighton, 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue 23 June: Tottenham vs. West Ham, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed 24 June: Man Utd vs. Sheff Utd, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed 24 June: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu 25 June: Southampton vs. Arsenal, 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu 25 June: Burnley vs. Watford, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun 28 June: Watford vs. Southampton, 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue 30 June: Brighton vs. Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed 1 July: Everton vs. Leicester, 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed 1 July: Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed 1 July: West Ham vs. Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu 2 July: Sheff Utd vs. Tottenham, 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu 2 July: Man City vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

For the complete TV information to the upcoming Premier League fixtures, click on right here.