Sky Sports Premier League live 2019/20 fixture list revealed

The Premier League will return on 17 June after a three-month coronavirus-enforced break.
While Liverpool’s 25-point league on the high of the desk appears insurmountable with 9 full gameweeks to come back, Champions League spots are nonetheless up for grabs, with Chelsea and Manchester United seemingly jostling for fourth place.
Meanwhile, north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal aren’t even assured locations within the Europa League subsequent time period as Wolves and Sheffield United look to choose up the place they left off earlier than the league’s suspension.
A tense battle on the backside of the desk might effectively start when the motion resumes, too, with Brighton, West Ham and Watford not but protected regardless of Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich occupying the relegation locations as issues stands.
The BBC, Amazon and BT Sport will all be displaying video games upon the Premier League’s return, however under you’ll discover every part you could learn about Sky Sports’ upcoming protection.
How many video games will Sky present?
Of the 92 remaining Premier League video games, Sky has the rights to 64, which is 25 greater than they had been because of present earlier than the season was interrupted. Twenty-five of Sky’s matches are anticipated to be free-to-air.
Which video games do we all know Sky will broadcast to this point?
- Wed 17 June: Aston Villa vs. Sheff Utd, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Wed 17 June: Man City vs. Arsenal, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
- Fri 19 June: Norwich vs. Southampton, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Fri 19 June: Tottenham vs. Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
- Sat 20 June: West Ham vs. Wolves, 5.30pm, Sky Sports
- Sun 21 June: Newcastle vs. Sheff Utd, 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Sun 21 June: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 4.15pm, Sky Sports
- Sun 21 June: Everton vs. Liverpool, 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Mon 22 June: Man City vs. Burnley, 8pm, Sky Sports
- Tue 23 June: Leicester vs. Brighton, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Tue 23 June: Tottenham vs. West Ham, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
- Wed 24 June: Man Utd vs. Sheff Utd, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Wed 24 June: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
- Thu 25 June: Southampton vs. Arsenal, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Thu 25 June: Burnley vs. Watford, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Sun 28 June: Watford vs. Southampton, 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Tue 30 June: Brighton vs. Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Wed 1 July: Everton vs. Leicester, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Wed 1 July: Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Wed 1 July: West Ham vs. Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
- Thu 2 July: Sheff Utd vs. Tottenham, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Thu 2 July: Man City vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
For the complete TV information to the upcoming Premier League fixtures, click on right here.