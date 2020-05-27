Sky Sports’ #GoZero campaign wins One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV | News News



















1:00



Sky Sports have gained the SVG One Planet Award for sustainability in Sports TV

Sky Sports has gained the One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV on the SVG Europe awards.

Sky just lately pledged to go net zero carbon by 2030 to combat local weather change, and has been rewarded for its #GoZero campaign which was described by the judges as: “an impressive entry. One that showcased a transparent imaginative and prescient for a sustainable sector that’s already having a real impression.

“There was particular praise for the supply chain engagement, the efforts to educate staff and the pragmatic yet ambitious approach.”

Sky Scope, the brand new swing-analysis expertise used for the primary time on Sky Sports The Open final 12 months, gained the award for Outstanding Production Achievement (Innovation).

The judges “felt that Sky Scope was one of those innovations that make you wonder ‘how did they do that?’ This is definitely the kind of innovation that moves the industry forward.”

3:49 We check out Sky Scope – a captivating new innovation which may change the best way each followers and gamers view the golf swing We check out Sky Scope – a captivating new innovation which may change the best way each followers and gamers view the golf swing

Sky Sports’ managing director Rob Webster mentioned: “Sky Sports stands for doing the proper factor and for pushing the boundaries of expertise and innovation to present our clients the easiest expertise.

“In two separate awards that we’re immensely proud to obtain, our staff of incredible folks have been recognised for each these values.

“Sky Scope was an excellent piece of innovation to reinforce the already award-winning protection of The Open golf final summer time and has been rightly known as out by SVG Europe. We are extraordinarily happy that our dedication to the surroundings has been underscored by the Sustainability in Sports TV award.

“Terrific work across the Sky business on both fronts to set a higher standard for ourselves every day.”