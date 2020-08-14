Sky Sports Golf TV guide: Timings for Saturday’s live triple-header | Golf News





Paul Casey is 3 off the lead heading into the weekend at the Wyndham Championship

There have actually been a variety of modifications to the TV schedule for this weekend’s golf, with another triple-header of live action to enjoy this Saturday onSky Sports Golf

Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry is simply a shot off the lead at the Wyndham Championship, where the danger of bad weather condition has actually seen Saturday’s tee times advanced.

English duo Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are likewise in contention and head into the week 3 strokes off the speed, with the 3rd round now being played off split tees and in threeballs to attempt and get as much play in as possible prior to storms are set to show up.