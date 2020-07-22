Sky Sports Golf podcast: Will Jon Rahm win majors after world No 1? | Golf News





Jon Rahm moved to world No 1 with victory at the Memorial Tournament

Mark Roe has backed Jon Rahm to win multiple major championships after becoming the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros to go to world No 1.

Get the most effective prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

Rahm leapfrogged Rory McIlroy in to world No 1 with a three-shot victory at the Memorial Tournament, making him the fifth-youngest golfer in history to go top of the rankings.

The 25-year-old has become a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, increasing his six European Tour titles, with Roe – who featured in the most recent Sky Sports Golf podcast alongside Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley and Josh Antmann – believing it’s only a matter of time before that he celebrates major success.

Rahm was congratulated by Jack Nicklaus on the 18th green after his victory

“Right now I think he just wants to sit back and enjoy following his childhood hero, the person he has idolised from the minute he started play golf, in getting to world No 1,” Roe told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Listen or subscribe on:

“It’s a many more changeable nowadays and there’s a lot more people that with a win can jump up there and declare that spot straight back, but the amazing thing about Rahm is that it’s just four years and 27 days since he was the world No 1 amateur for almost a year.

“It’s an amazing achievement for the reason that short period of time. He’s a global player and travels all around the world to play. He won our DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour, he is won two Spanish Opens, two Irish Opens and he can win anywhere and on different courses.

Rahm won typically the European Tour’s Race in order to Dubai after winning typically the DP World Tour Championship in November

“This golf course at Murifeid Village was like a major, which bodes amazingly well for him coming into the major season. This guy is going to win major championships, maybe this year or maybe next year, but he’s absolutely worthy of being world No 1.”

As properly as speaking about Rahm’s triumph in Ohio, the -panel looked back from Bryson DeChambeau’s quintuple-bogey plus Phil Mickleson’s interesting program strategy, in addition give their own verdict about impressive shows from a few rising English stars.

Golf Vodcast Live on

Radar provides information about the healthful and security protocols from Close House this week in front of the Betfred British Masters, with all the show likewise taking a better look at exactly what there is to check forward to in britain Swing.

Download plus listen to the most recent Sky Sports Golf podcasting and don’t forget to join via i-tunes!

The Vodcast variation is also away now about Sky Sports On Demand, with the display on Sky Sports Golf this Wednesday at 6pm and 10.30pm and Thursday coming from 7am.