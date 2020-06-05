Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Tony Johnstone discusses his career on and off the course | Golf News







Tony Johnstone offers us a candid perception into his {golfing} career, his battle to regulate his mood and what made him such a revered short-game participant on this week’s Sky Sports Golf podcast

The Zimbabwean was a mainstay on the European Tour for a few years and landed six titles, together with the flagship Volvo PGA Championship in 1992, whereas additionally earned 17 additional victories on the Sunshine Tour.

Tony Johnstone is this week's special guest

Johnstone, now a daily fixture as a commentator for the European Tour and Sky Sports, was not an extended hitter however turned famend for having one among the greatest short-games in the world, exhibiting explicit prowess with his bunker play.

But he additionally needed to overcome a fearsome mood, and he additionally explains his feelings after being recognized with MS, a situation that he’s now near conquering.

The 64-year-old additionally discovered success on the European Senior Tour regardless of nonetheless feeling the nerves of competitors, and he additionally recollects what it was prefer to play with the likes of Mark McNulty and three-time main champion Nick Price in the fledgling levels of their careers.

