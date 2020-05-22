Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Highs and lows of being a Tour caddie | Golf News







This week’s podcast brings collectively three of the perfect caddies for some enlightening perception into the hardships, and the rewards, of being a bagman.

Billy Foster, John McLaren and Craig Connelly joined Josh Antmann for this week’s version, with the chat starting from how they first began their looping careers, to detailing their Ryder Cup experiences – each good and dangerous!

A younger Billy Foster working with Seve Ballesteros

Foster shares a couple of absolute gems when he appears again at his years carrying the bag for Seve Ballesteros, and describes how he handled an emotionally-charged week working with a grieving Darren Clarke on the Ok Club in 2006.

Connelly, identified affectionately as “Weeman”, explains his on-off-on working relationship with two-time main winner Martin Kaymer, whereas “Longsocks” McLaren admitted to having the improper pin data in Mexico with Paul Casey.

And all three seemed again on the astonishing occasions that culminated within the Miracle at Medinah, which Foster missed resulting from harm however nonetheless acquired welcome contact from European captain Jose Maria Olazabal.

McLaren was on Luke Donald’s bag that week, whereas Connelly describes the second that Kaymer ensured Europe would retain the Ryder Cup with the putt that prompted unbelievable scenes on the 18th inexperienced.

