Sky Sports Golf podcast: Andy Sullvian, Paul Waring, Inci Mehmet and Alice Hewson preview events | Golf News

Andy Sullivan, Paul Waring, Alice Hewson and Inci Mehmet look forward to two exciting UK golf events in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The quartet join Josh Antmann in front of a busy week in the English golfing calendar, with an unique star-studded Pro-Am and the newest tournament in the Rose Ladies Series both occurring on Thursday.

Sullivan and Waring are wearing the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, with the function raising money for Dan’s Fund For Burns – which supports people with burn up injuries – and the Rainbow Trust COVID-19 Emergency Appeal, which supports seriously ill young ones and their loved ones.

Sullivan and Waring have joined forces to host a special tournament this week

The pair discuss the star-studded event, featuring the kind of Colin Montgomerie and Georgia Hall, plus look straight back at a number of the highlights and funny stories from their careers up to now.

Mehmet gives her verdict on the Rose Ladies Series and the important role it is playing in helping British-based Ladies European Tour players, while Hewson recalls her breakthrough victory in South Africa from earlier in the season.

