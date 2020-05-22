Sky Sports EFL Podcast: What’s next for the Championship, League One and League Two? | Football News

Sky Sports EFL presenter Jonathan Oakes is joined by Andy Hinchcliffe and Don Goodman to debate all the newest developments surrounding the potential restart of the Football League, what every division is planning on doing and which golf equipment every potential state of affairs or resolution may impression upon.

The EFL board introduced this week that resuming and ending the leagues could be the ultimate circumstance, however do admit there are conditions the place curtailment can be crucial.

The Championship are nonetheless eager for a resumption in June with a view to end the season behind closed doorways.

League One is proving tougher as the golf equipment are nonetheless divided on what to do and a vote is about to happen probably next week to find out the next steps.

League Two golf equipment have discovered some frequent floor. They have voted to curtail the common season and finalise the desk on factors per sport. Initially they wished to scrap relegation this season, however the EFL board have dominated that possibility out, offering they’ve assurances from the National League that any membership they relegate could have someplace to play next season.

