Sky Sports EFL Podcast: The Championship returns! League Two play-offs fallout & Neil Warnock in at Middlesbrough | Football News

Sky Sports EFL presenter Jonathan Oakes is joined by Scott Minto and Don Goodman to talk about the first week-end back of the Championship, following a huge result for Brentford and a poor result for Leeds, which may well shake things up at the top. West Brom also went top despite failing continually to beat Birmingham on Saturday.

The panel also discuss the managerial change at Middlesbrough – the dismissal of Jonathan Woodgate and the swift appointment of Neil Warnock, and take a look at the battle to avoid relegation, after a massive win for Charlton at Hull, and a big win for Barnsley.

We also hear the thoughts from Middlesbrough fan Dave Roberts, Blackburn fan Mikey Delap and Charlton fan Ollie Cook about their club’s returns to action.

Attention then turns to the League Two play-off semi-finals, after Exeter squeezed through to the last by beating Colchester in extra-time. They will face Northampton at Wembley next Monday following the Cobblers stunned Cheltenham.