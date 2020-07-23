Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Nottingham Forest flounder, Barnsley buzzing & final day review | Football News

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast examines an extraordinary final day of the Championship season and expects the play-offs.

Sky Sports EFL press reporter Jonathan Oakes is signed up with by speaker David Prutton and expert Keith Andrews to go over an extraordinary final day of the Championship, as Leeds raised the prize, West Brom protected promo, Nottingham Forest left of the leading 6 and Luton and Barnsley protected security in significant style.

It was likewise a significant night for Brentford, who missed out on a golden opportunity to end up 2nd, Cardiff, who went up to 5th and protected their play-off area, Swansea handled a big swing to pip Forest to 6th, and Wigan who were relegated in heartbreaking style after their 12- point reduction.

We likewise speak with Nottingham Forest fan Scott Eley, Barnsley fan Joe Beardsall and West Brom fan Alex Newton on an exceptional night for their clubs – all in extremely various methods.