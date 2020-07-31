Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Brentford vs Fulham – who will win the Championship play-off final? | Football News





The Sky Sports EFL Podcast expects the Championship play- off last in between Brentford and Fulham

Having reached the Championship play- off last after semi- last triumphes over Swansea and Cardiff respectively, west London neighbours Brentford and Fulham will take on for a location in next season’s Premier League.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Championship play- off last, Sky Sports speaker Scott Minto and expert Andy Hinchcliffe gone over the Wembley masterpiece together with EFL press reporter Jonathan Oakes on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast…

‘All it takes is one outstanding efficiency to win the video game’

Sky Sports’ Andy Hinchcliffe …

“Brentford’s high pace start essentially blew Swansea away in the 2nd leg. It was half an hour of the finest football I’ve seen them play. They’ve revealed character and capability to recover under pressure; they have actually simply experienced it and come through it. If they play like that versus Fulham, no group in the Championship would have the ability to deal with them.

” I believe Brentford enter into the last in a much better state of mind. There suffices experience because Fulham side to get themselves feeling great about themselves. If you take a look at the routine- season video games, Brentford won both without yielding and Thomas Frank utilized the Fulham tactical plan versus Fulham.

2: 55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play- off semi- last 2nd leg match in between Brentford and Swansea. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play- off semi- last 2nd leg match in between Brentford andSwansea

“They can play 4- 3- 3 however when Fulham enter their rhythm, they’ll enter 4- 5- 1 and seek to spring on the counter. If they can duplicate those efficiencies, there’s no factor they can’t win the last and get to the PremierLeague It’s a truly intriguing video game.

“If you are Scott Parker, you are going to reveal them the play- off last, when they got promoted. Brentford are going to offer Fulham an extremely various video game toVilla It was just counter attacks for Villa and they simply could not get a discuss the ball. If Brentford produce their A video game, Fulham are going to need to step up.

“I’m going to go with Brentford based on what I saw in the second leg and the ability to chop and change their system; I’d choose to play for them because of the multitude of issues they cause teams. But we know all it takes is one stellar performance and you can win the game and having been there before, there’s every possibility that Fulham could do it.”

‘This is going to be among the finest play- off finals for many years’

Sky Sports’ Scott Minto …

“The pressure entering into the 2nd leg should’ve been tremendous forBrentford Those very first 15 minutes altered the skin of the entire tie, how they entered the last. If they lose they’ll be bitterly dissatisfied – particularly versus a west London competitor – however they now have the favorable frame of mind entering the last.

“Fulham won their semi- last in the very first leg, however Cardiff were outstanding in the 2nd. Neil Harris can be extremely happy with his group however usually, over the 2 legs, Fulham were the much better side and played the much better football. The ideal 2 groups remain in the last, I believe.

2: 00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play- off semi- last in between Fulham and Cardiff. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play- off semi- last in between Fulham andCardiff

Brentford vs Fulham Live on

“Fulham set themselves high requirements and winners, in spite of getting across the last, will not more than happy with their own efficiencies. But still, they are through to the last and have a couple of days to, psychologically, get themselves prepared.

“With Aleksandar Mitrovic in the side, Fulham can go long and attempt to beat the press if Brentford wish to play that method. I believe he’s essential however I personally do not see how he can begin when he can’t even be on the bench[for the semi-final] The reality he wasn’t even an alternative informs me, 5 days later on, how can he be 100 percent fit? If you’re a Brentford gamer and you do not see Mitrovic on that group sheet at all, you’re believing ‘wow’.

“If Mitrovic and Kebano were 100 per cent fit, it would have been maybe the experience – which I do think makes a difference and we know what pressure has done to Brentford – that might have edged it for Fulham. But if you take those two players out and the mentality Brentford now have, if they bring their A game, I’d just about fancy Brentford. I think this is going to be one of the best play-off finals for years, that’s what I will predict.”