Sky Sports Cricket’s Rob Key ‘feeling pretty good’ and ‘on road to recovery’ after mini stroke | Cricket News

Rob Key informed Sky Sports he’s ‘on the road to restoration’ after struggling a mini stroke earlier this month and is prepared to face Nasser Hussain in one other Virtual Test.

Former England batsman Rob Key informed Sky Sports he’s feeling “pretty good” and “on the road to recovery” after struggling a mini stroke earlier this month.

The Sky Cricket pundit was handled at Kent and Canterbury Hospital however is now recuperating at house and making ready for one more Virtual Test in opposition to Nasser Hussain later this week.

“At the moment I feel pretty good, it’s been a long week but things seem to be on the road to recovery,” mentioned Key, who performed 15 Tests for England with a top-score of 221 in opposition to West Indies at Lord’s in 2004.

“I had a weird weekend a few weekends in the past the place I used to be enjoying Xbox with my lad, acquired up, and for about 5 seconds I misplaced imaginative and prescient.

Key will face Nasser Hussain in a Virtual Test this week

“We rang NHS 111 and they mentioned go and get your self checked. I did not suppose something was incorrect and after I had a couple of scans nothing was incorrect there.

“One of the consultants mentioned to keep round for an MRI and after I had that it turned out that I had had a mini-stroke, so it has been per week of relaxation and recuperation.

“I have been moved by the lovely messages but the sympathy can do now.”

NEW ACCOUNT Had to open a brand new account as I can’t get into my previous one. @Twitter have locked me out and I’ve tried for ages to get in contact with them. Thanks to everybody wishing me nicely. I’m doing nice thanks pic.twitter.com/Zej8fPK8Kv — rob key (@robkey79) May 24, 2020

Key and Hussain can be marking 30 years of cricket on Sky by choosing two world XIs to go head to head from Thursday, with the match simulated by Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange.

Hussain will choose gamers from the primary 15 years with Key selecting from the latest 15 – if a participant featured in each eras, the period through which they performed for probably the most years is the one they are going to be eligible for.

Key says the sport will preserve him occupied as he recovers from his well being scare.

“It is nice to be doing something. I need to rest but things like [podcasts and vodcasts] keep you going. When you sit around doing nothing you start overthinking.”

Rob and Nasser’s workforce choices can be introduced on Wednesday on a podcast and YouTube vodcast.

Nasser got here out on high in his earlier Virtual Test in opposition to Key, with an England workforce picked from the period through which he performed beating an England aspect from Key’s period by 147 runs.