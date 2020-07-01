Sky News Reporter Interrupted Mid-Broadcast By Her Son & His Biscuit Crisis – Watch!

If you thought BBC Dad was a pandemic mood, wait and soon you meet Sky News Mom!

On Wednesday, Sky News’ foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes left viewers in stitches when her opportunistic son crashed her mid-live broadcast to discuss some VERY important matters: how many biscuits he was allowed to have for a snack.

The news anchor kept her cool as the tot barged in to her office at home and proceeded to ask if that he could have 3 biscuits. After excusing herself to presenter Mark Austin, Deb shared with her son that he could have 2.

After the clip went viral, Deborah took to Twitter and wrote:

“Thank you for the lovely comments after my son’s impromptu appearance mid-live-broadcast. I can confirm that his high-stakes negotiating skills netted him two chocolate digestives”

It’s not clear if the child purposely chose to start the negotiation while his momma was on TELEVISION, but it’s safe to state the kid knows how to haggle.

Ch-ch-check out the funny moment (below)!

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020