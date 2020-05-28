Sky F1 Vodcast: Felipe Massa and Rob Smedley on Ferrari ‘religion’ and why team are ‘completely different’



















It’s Ferrari associates reunited on the Sky F1 Vodcast as former race-winning driver Felipe Massa, his long-time race engineer Rob Smedley, and ex-team boss Stefano Domenicali talk about the legendary Scuderia – previous, current and future.

A “religion”. A “national institution”. A reputation and model that’s synonymous with Formula 1.

But what makes Ferrari, the oldest and most profitable team within the sport’s historical past, so completely different from their rivals? And why are the Scuderia, and their drivers, at all times beneath “massive pressure”?

On a particular version of the Sky F1 Vodcast, icons Felipe Massa, Rob Smedley and Stefano Domenicali joined us to share recollections of their time in pink, opinions on the team’s newest strikes, and extra pertinently to clarify why being part of Ferrari is the top.

You can watch the complete Vodcast by clicking play on the video above.

“Driving for Ferrari is completely different,” mentioned Massa, who drove for the team from 2006 to 2013 and so practically clinched a championship for them in an unforgettable 2008 title decider.

“Not in the way you work, the way of working is similar in whatever team you go – especially in the top teams. But it’s different because it’s like a religion.”

Ferrari has typically been described as a motoring faith, each due to the fandom, and the historical past and success the well-known team has loved.

But as our company defined, that additionally results in quite a lot of strain…

‘Massive strain’ at Ferrari: The elements

How a lot strain the drivers, administration, and workers should face at Ferrari is one other sentence F1 followers could have seen loads over time.

Particularly with champions similar to Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel unable to carry the glory days again to Maranello, with Ferrari now with out a title in over a decade.

Smedley, who labored for the Italian team over 10 seasons and was Massa’s fashionable race engineer, acknowledged that quite a lot of that strain comes from inside.

“First of all, it’s the standard,” Smedley, who joined the team on the finish of the record-breaking Michael Schumacher period, defined.

“It’s not a team where you get a point, a third place, and it’s seen as a success. It’s winning races, and it’s winning world championships. That’s the measure of success, and it should be for a team of that size. That builds the pressure.

2:24 Sebastian Vettel will probably be leaving Ferrari on the finish of 2020 – and right here we have a look at his finest, and worst, moments in pink. Sebastian Vettel will probably be leaving Ferrari on the finish of 2020 – and right here we have a look at his finest, and worst, moments in pink.

“Even when you’re winning, you’ve still got that pressure. In 2004 we probably had the best Formula 1 car ever, but if we weren’t one-two on the Sunday we would get back at 9am on the Monday morning for the debrief and there was a sense that we failed.”

The Englishman continued: “Then there’s additionally the truth that it is a nationwide establishment.

“There’s no football team in Italy, or anywhere in the world, that is seen that way, and there’s no F1 teams like that in the UK either. In Ferrari, it’s an absolute national institution, it’s a religion.”

Massa additionally admitted that the media play their half.

“If you are successful there is a huge strain as a result of you could maintain successful, maintain displaying and giving the outcomes. But when you’re not, there’s huge strain there and the media invent quite a lot of issues as nicely, issues that are simply not taking place.

“The team has extra strain than all the different groups as a result of, for no matter purpose, the media is at all times collaborating extra.

“And not only the media, the fans, are really expecting a lot.”

Why Ferrari are ‘so particular’

With 238 race wins, 16 constructors’ titles and 15 drivers’ championships, Ferrari is at all times going to be excessive on the checklist for F1’s star drivers once they take into account their subsequent strikes.

And that is the case even when the team are struggling.

0:52 Felipe Massa displays on what successful the F1 world title in entrance of his residence Brazilian followers would have meant had the championship not been denied him by Lewis Hamilton on the 2008 season’s superb ultimate lap. Felipe Massa displays on what successful the F1 world title in entrance of his residence Brazilian followers would have meant had the championship not been denied him by Lewis Hamilton on the 2008 season’s superb ultimate lap.

“Everything is different in a good way, bad way, and a difficult way… but it’s so special, really special to be part of that team,” mentioned Massa, who completed his F1 profession at Williams.

“After your time passes at Ferrari, you may drive for another team, but you’re always a Ferrari driver. That’s something that doesn’t happen for another team. You get inside the blood, and it’s different.”

Even the strain may be seen as a constructive, too, in response to Smedley:

“It is a huge amount of pressure. But you just to learn to live with it.

“I by no means actually noticed it as a draw back, quite a lot of the time I discovered that I may actually thrive on that strain.

“Those of us that have withstood the test of time at Ferrari, Ferrari will always be part of your heart.”