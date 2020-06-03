Sky Brown: Skateboarder, 11, hospitalized after horrific fall

The video reveals Brown flying off the tip of a half-pipe whereas touring at excessive velocity.

Lying subsequent to a teddy bear and a pink shark in her hospital mattress, Brown reassured her followers that, though she is battered and bruised, she was “excited to come back even stronger and even tougher.”

“I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them, because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall, and I just want everyone to know that I’m OK,” Brown mentioned in her video from hospital.

“It’s OK to fall sometimes. I’m just going to get back up and push even harder. I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do we’ve got to do it with love and happiness.”

‘Lucky to be alive’

Brown is focusing on the Tokyo Games — which had been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic — the place the game will make its Olympic debut.

After reportedly struggling cranium fractures and damaged bones in her left wrist and hand in her fall, she was taken to hospital by helicopter. The British Olympic workforce did not instantly reply to CNN’s request for remark.

Brown’s father, Stewart, told the BBC that she was “lucky to be alive” after the fall.

“Sky landed head-first off a ramp on her hand,” Brown’s father mentioned. “When she first got here to hospital, everybody was fearful for her life.

“Sky had the gnarliest fall she’s ever had and is lucky to be alive. Sky remains positive and strong; the whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity.”

In the outline of her video on YouTube, Brown mentioned: “This was my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive.”

Brown was born in Miyazaki, Japan. Her mom is Japanese, whereas her father is British.