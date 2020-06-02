Sky Brown: British skateboarder recovering after life-threatening fall | News News





Sky Brown is about to compete for Great Britain on the Tokyo Olympics

Eleven-year-old British skateboarder Sky Brown has mentioned her helmet saved her life after a horror fall throughout coaching.

Brown, who’s focusing on the Tokyo Olympics subsequent 12 months the place skateboarding will make its debut, was rushed to hospital by helicopter after falling in coaching in California on Thursday.

Brown was reportedly unresponsive on arrival at hospital along with her father Stewart saying there have been fears for her life as she suffered a fractured cranium, however she is now recovering and has posted a video on social media.

“I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall and I just want everyone to know that I’m OK,” Brown mentioned.

“It’s OK to fall sometimes. I’m just going to get back up and push even harder.

“I do know there’s loads happening on the planet proper now and I need everybody to know that no matter we do we have to do it with love and happiness.”

In a message alongside the video, Brown added: “This was my worst fall but. My helmet and arm saved my life. This is not going to cease me. I’m going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay robust. Stay optimistic.”

Brown is hoping to turn into Britain’s youngest summer season Olympian in Tokyo, with the Games postponed till subsequent summer season due to the coronavirus pandemic.