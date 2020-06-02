Sky Brown: 11-year-old skateboarder ‘lucky to be alive’ after fracturing skull in fall

Eleven-year-old British skateboarder Sky Brown is “lucky to be alive” after struggling a number of accidents throughout a fall in coaching in California.

Brown, who was trying to grow to be Great Britain’s youngest summer season Olympian in Tokyo, has suffered skull fractures and a damaged left wrist and hand.

She was unresponsive on arrival at hospital after being airlifted by a helicopter, however she is now anticipated to make a full restoration.





“Sky landed head-first off a ramp on her hand,” her father Stewart mentioned. “When she first got here to hospital, everybody was fearful for her life.

“Sky had the gnarliest fall she’s ever had and is lucky to be alive. Sky remains positive and strong, the whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity.”





Brown maintains her helmet and arm saved her life after the accident on the half-pipe, however stays hopeful she’s going to function at subsequent yr’s Games: “This is not going to cease me. I’m going for gold in Tokyo 2021. I’m going to push boundaries for women with my skating and browsing. I’m going for gold in 2021 and nothing will cease me.

“I don’t normally submit my falls or discuss them, as a result of I need individuals to see the enjoyable in what I do, however this was my worst fall.

“I need everyone to know that it’s okay, don’t fear, I’m okay. It’s okay to fall generally, I’m simply going to get again up and push even tougher. I do know there are loads of issues happening in the world proper now.

“But I need everyone to know that no matter we will we’re simply going to do it with love and happiness.

“I’m excited to come back even stronger and even tougher,” Brown added. “My heart wants to go so hard right now. I’m just waiting for my body to catch up.”