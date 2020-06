Sky Bet League One play-off fixture dates confirmed | Football News

The Sky Bet League One play-off schedule has been confirmed, with all five fixtures go on Sky Sports.

Portsmouth will host Oxford United on Friday July 3 at 5.30pm, before Fleetwood Town welcome Wycombe Wanderers at 7.30pm on the same evening.

The return legs will both take place on Monday July 6, before Wembley Stadium hosts the play-off final on Monday July 13.

League One play-off fixture schedule

First legs – Friday July 3:

Portsmouth vs Oxford United – 5.30pm kick-off

Fleetwood Town vs Wycombe Wanderers – 7.30pm kick-off

Second legs – Monday July 6:

Oxford United vs Portsmouth – 5pm kick-off

Wycombe Wanderers vs Fleetwood Town – 7.30pm kick-off

Final at Wembley Stadium

Monday July 13, 7.30pm kick-off

More to follow…