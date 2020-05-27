Skullcandy’s new true wireless earbuds have built-in Tile tracking

Many true wireless earbuds currently allow you “find” them by either playing a noise (if they’re powered on, out of their situation, and also neighboring) or bring up the area where they were last combined to your phone. But what happens if you could track your earbuds also when they’re powered down? That’s the allure that has actually led a boosting variety of brand names to develop Tile’s tracking innovation right into their tools– consisting of laptop computers, luggage, and also earphones from Bose and also Sennheiser– and also currently Skullycandy is taking part.

Today the business is revealing numerous versions of true wireless earbuds, and also all of them provide Tile assimilation, allowing you determine their area much like the business’s standalone tracking tags. If the earbuds are someplace close, the Tile application will certainly allow you understand that they neighbor. For situations where they aren’t, you’ll see the last well-known area and also, if you trigger Lost Mode, various other Tile trackers will certainly report back the area of your Skullcandy buds if they enter into closeness with them. (Tile states that network of tools has actually discovered 90 percent of all things noted as shed in the Tile application.)

This is the very first time we have actually seen Tile’s technology in true wireless buds. Skullcandy states you can track the earbuds also when they remain in the billing situation, and also the earbuds “are engineered so that each earbud acts as an individual Tile and therefore can be found individually.”

The new Skullcandy earbuds differ in vogue: the Push Ultras have a malleable ear hooks for optimum security. They have actually likewise obtained similar physical controls on each earbud, whereas the Indy Fuel and also Indy Evo have an extending stem and also rely upon touch controls. The least pricey of the lot, the Sesh Evos, include one of the most refined layout however absence wireless billing and also have the fastest overall battery life. According to Skullcandy, either earbud can be made use of on its own in mono setting. That’s true of all 4 new versions.

Image: Skullcandy

Push Ultra: $9999

IP67 sweat/ water/ dirt resistance

6-hour battery life (34 added hrs in situation)

Wireless billing

Image: Skullcandy

Indy Fuel: $9999

IP55 sweat/ water/ dirt resistance

6-hour continual battery life (24 added hrs in situation)

Wireless billing

Image: Skullcandy

Indy Evo: $7999

IP55 sweat/ water/ dirt resistance

6-hour continual battery life (24 added hrs in situation)

Image: Skullcandy

Sesh Evo: $5999