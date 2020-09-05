Skullcandy Push Ultra True Wireless In-Ear Earbud – True Black



“Push Ultra earbuds redefine freedom. Freedom to move, sweat, fall, explore and take your music farther than ever. With up to 40 hours of total play time and a durability rating of IP67 (waterproof, sweatproof and dustproof), that’s pretty far. Get them wet, get them muddy, rinse them off and repeat. Moldable ear hooks provide a personal, comfortable and unshakable fit, while the unique design of the earbuds lets you hear more of your surroundings when you need to. Both earbuds give you access to all music and call controls, so you can rock either bud by itself or use whichever hand’s available. Both earbuds also contain Tile® technology in case you ever misplace one. And with the Skullcandy Fearless Use Promise, you can always replace a bud or the case at a discount (on top of the manufacturer’s warranty).”

40 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

Wireless Charging Case

Moldable Hooks + Stay-Aware Buds

IP67 Sweat and Waterproof

Built-In Tile Technology