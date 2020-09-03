Skullcandy Indy XT True Wireless in-Ear Earbud – Black



Connected and free Now you can have the truly wireless freedom you want in a look you can confidently rock. Indy lets you move seamlessly through your day with a secure fit and premium sound quality. The essentials perfected the jump to truly wireless audio has never been easier. From quickly pairing to your phone, to 16 hours of battery life, to a pocket-sized portable charging case, Indy makes living life without wires The simple experience it’s meant to be. No wires, no worries with a sleek, truly wireless design, Indy keeps you connected to your music and content without the hassle of any wires whatsoever. No tangled cables. No awkward controls. No worries. Fearless use promise living without wires is meant to be a liberating experience. So use Indy when and where you want—fearlessly. If you ever do lose or damage any part of your earbuds, we’ll replace it for a discount.

Bluetooth wireless technology

Removable stability ear gels for secure fit

Up to 16 hours of total battery life

IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant

Call, track, and volume touch controls