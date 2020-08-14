Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud – True Black



Price: $78.99

(as of Aug 14,2020 12:33:23 UTC – Details)



“Wires out, colors in! Indy Evo is the true wireless alternative to precious, overpriced earbuds that you’re nervous to use, or lose, or both. The buds and case hold up to 30 hours of total play time. And touch controls let you do everything directly from your buds. Answer calls, skip tracks, adjust volume, activate an assistant, switch EQ modes, even turn on Ambient Mode to hear more of your surroundings—all without ever reaching for your device. Indy Evo earbuds are water, sweat and dust resistant. They’re also hard to lose with built-in Tile® technology. And just in case any part is ever lost or damaged, the Fearless Use Promise means Skullcandy will replace it at a discount.”

30 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

Full Media Controls on Each Bud, Use Either Bud Solo

3 EQ Modes (Music, Movie, Podcast)

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Built-In Tile Technology