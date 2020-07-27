Skater XL – PlayStation 4



Price: $39.99 - $32.88

(as of Jul 27,2020 03:06:27 UTC – Details)



Skater XL is a head-first dive into the skateboarding world, where style, creativity and the perfect trick is yours to define. Create, combine, and style tricks with unparalleled board control as you hit iconic California locations where Street legends have left their mark. Play as skating icons tiago lemos, Evan Smith, Tom asta or brandon West Gate on your way to becoming a skateboarding Pro. Dive into the digital skate subculture, with featured community created Mods, brands, ‘zines, and maps. Hit more than 60 real skate spots connected by Block after Block of plazas, schools, pools, buildings, car parks and corridors.

Play as real-life Pro skaters the game is launching with highly renowned pros tiago lemos, brandon westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom asta. Each skater will have their own Gear that fits their style.

Real life iconic skating locations the game will launch with three large maps based in California and the West coast.

Customizable characters and boards – customize your entire look, from their skater’s physical attributes to Gear and boards with distinctive decks, trucks, wheels, and grip tape.

Thriving community more than 50, 000 members in discord who create online zines, fakeskate brands, and hundreds of mods; players can join the digital skateboarding subculture