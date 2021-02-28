Skateboarder on being in the Olympics: 'I'm stoked,' says Nyjah Huston
Skateboarder on being in the Olympics: 'I'm stoked,' says Nyjah Huston

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston spoke with Yahoo Finance’s Jen Rogers about the booming business of skateboarding, and about representing the United States at the Olympics this year. It will be the first time skateboarding will be included in the Olympic Games. Huston is part of Yahoo Finance’s exclusive list, THE NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR