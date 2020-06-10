Skaneateles Pride flag protester clashes with school district | Local News

The information launch stated the district acquired one other e-mail on the topic Monday.

“Given no policy in place for additional flags and the board not slated to meet on the subject as an emergency, the school denied the request with allowance to bring the Pride flag before the board of education for due consideration as a scheduled item of discussion at a future school meeting,” the information launch stated.

The launch stated when the district referred to as the particular person to tell them “the Pride flag could not be flown at the school without official consideration, the requester ended the call abruptly before any further explanation could be provided by the school.”

“The requester then stated by email follow-up that he would talk ‘to the press next’ and then characterized the Pride Flag in a second profanity-laced email as ‘a piece of f****** rainbow fabric on the flagpole of a school that is … not even in session,’ advocating for the significance of the flag ‘to youngsters who have been bullied and have thought about possibly killing themselves because they are struggling’ and closing with ‘you clueless f****** a*******.’ Ironically, we do not address bullying by being bullied, and we do not escalate bullying behavior,” the information launch stated.