Skaife torn on ‘socialist’ Supercars tyre rules

The Aussie series has actually been speculative with its tyre policies considering that its season resumed in June, trialling 2 variations of a bank restricted to 5 sets of brand-new rubber– one with both the soft and tough substance Dunlops, and one with just the soft.

The result has actually been a variety of surprise outcomes, with 14 of the 24 motorists having actually bagged podiums and Anton De Pasquale and Jack Le Brocq scoring very first profession wins in tyre- restricted races.

It’s just in the last 2 rounds, the 2nd in Darwin and the very first in Townsville, that a relocate to an all-softs bank has actually seen some normality resume, Scott McLaughlin winning 4 of the 6 races and Jamie Whincup the other 2.

While certainly including some intrigue to race weekends, some in the paddock have actually discovered the outcomes to be sometimes too contrived.

Five- time Supercars champ Skaife is understanding to that view, his choice great, tough racing that rewards the fastest chauffeur and automobile in the field.

At the very same time, he states 2020 is the sort of year where every group requires a little bit of “love”.

“I don’t like socialist racing,” he informedMotorsport com. “When you try and make rules or do things that let everybody get a little bit of joy or a little bit of sugar, it tends to feel either fake or not authentic, in a way.

“My perfectionist response is to state I believe you require to be …