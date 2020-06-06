Skai Jackson Is Exposing Teen Racists On Twitter!

Skai Jackson has just crowned herself the “queen of exposing racists” and we are SO here for this!

The 18-year-old former Disney star has been trending on Twitter from the time she announced her intend to put bigoted teens on blast early in the day this week. With the support of thousands of followers, the starlet has were able to really pull back the curtain on some certainly disgusting on the web behavior and force those in positions of capacity to take action.

It all started on Wednesday when Jackson told her followers to come forward with receipts, including DMs, text messages, screenshots, and videos, so she could amplify them on her behalf platform:

If you know a racist, don’t be shy! Tweet me the receipts 🧾 — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 4, 2020

If you know a racist and would like to expose them, dm me on Instagram and provide me all videos/ screenshots , Instagram and what school they go to. I might maybe not answer but I do view it and will expose — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

In yet another tweet, she explained that in the light of the ongoing movement against racial inequality and police brutality, anybody caught doing racist and hateful behavior IRL or online could be exposed.

It didn’t take really miss the actress’ timeline was flooded with proof of racist behavior from white teens, far and wide. (Gross!)

Skai kept her word because not only did she reshare some of the shocking responses, she also posted several screenshots that were delivered to her, lots of which included the perpetrators’ names, high schools, cities, social media marketing handles, and, in some cases, telephone numbers. We won’t give those idiots yet another platform by reposting the hateful messages here, however, many of the offensive posts included criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, flagrant utilization of the n-word, and horrible clips mocking the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At one point, though, there were a couple of hiccups in the public outing spree. When users identified “the wrong Dylan,” Jackson asked her followers to utilize even more caution when sending her receipts:

Please usually do not comment on his page anymore. Someone sent me the incorrect Dylan, he could be not usually the one who made the racist song merely to clear that up! pic.twitter.com/OSHy91XAve — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 6, 2020

If you are sending me anyone’s username PLEASE make sure you own it 100% correct. It’s maybe not cool the culprit someone for something they didn’t do — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 6, 2020

It positively would suck to be inaccurately accused of something similar to this, so, fair point! She also received a little bit of criticism for the call outs, with some calling her a bully and dangerous for potentially putting the offenders’ safety at risk.

So being RACIST isn’t bullying ?? If you are feeling comfortable to publicly say racist things, then be okay with PUBLICLY getting exposed.. goodbye 😂 pic.twitter.com/AiaKbl8wWM — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

But as a result of her effort, a student at Texas Christian University will likely face consequences for posting a photograph where she’s engaging in blackface, an athlete at Weber State University has been reported “to the appropriate offices on campus,” and many more institutions are making good utilization of the information delivered to light.

There simply is no room for racism and bigotry with where this country is headed. So, as Skai so expertly demonstrated, get with it or get exposed!!

Do U think there was any such thing wrong with her approach?? Let us know (below) in the comments!