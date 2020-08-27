Skagen Connected Falster 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications



Price: $295.00 - $129.00

as of Aug 27,2020 20:38:42 UTC – Details



“Operating System: Wear OS by Google Sensors: Optical Heart Rate, Ambient Light, Barometric Altimeter, GPS, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Microphone Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Connectivity: Bluetooth(R) 4. 1 Low Energy and Wi-Fi 802. 11 b/g/n Storage: 4GB Water Resistant: Swimproof up to 30M, passes 10K stroke test What’s in the Box: Smartwatch, USB Charging Cable, Quick Start Guide, Booklet ”

Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage plus 2 additional days in low power mode; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80 percent in under an hour

Case size: 40mm; Band size: 20mm; interchangeable with all Skagen 20mm bands; easily change your watch band with quick release pins; imported

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; Google Assistant built in it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay

This is one smart watch receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third party apps (your favorite ride sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing

Circumference: 185+/ 5 mm ; Memory 512 MB