Siya Kakkar, teenage TikTok star, has died, her manager confirms

Arjun Sarin posted an image of the Indian star on Thursday with the caption “Rest in Peace.”
“No more words,” he added. “You will always be the best artist.”
Police confirmed to CNN that Kakkar was a minor, and local media outlets are reporting that she was 16.
She had nearly 2 million followers on TikTok as of Friday, and posted a video to the platform on Wednesday. Several of her uploads have experienced millions of views.
Most of Kakkar’s videos featured lip-syncing, recreations of popular memes and short comedy skits.
Indian actor Jay Bhanushali and renowned photographer Viral Bhayani were among those to provide their condolences on social networking, while a few fans commented on Kakkar’s videos to state their sadness.
The app allows users to upload short videos to followers and the wider community, with many quickly picking right up huge followings.
It has amassed more than 120 million users in India since it launched in 2016.