Sixth place was the limit for Nissan at Fuji

After a frustrating preliminary at Fuji last month for Nissan’s modified GT-R opposition, the Yokohama- based marque appeared to make an advance for the series’ 2nd see to the track, as 2 of its cars and trucks broken the leading 5 in certifying.

Hiramine and Daiki Sasaki put the Bridgestone- shod Impul Nissan in 4th, outqualifying the flagship NISMO cars and truck of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda by simply 0.004 s.

But come the race the GT-R contingent suffered compared to its competitors, as the #12 Impul cars and truck slipped to sixth on the roadway prior to a 40- 2nd post-race charge for Sasaki hitting a GT300 Nissan dropped it down to 11 th and out of the points.

“We didn’t expect to be P4 in qualifying,” Hiramine informedMotorsport com. “I didn’t understand if we would even make it through Q1. But in complimentary practice we had great speed, no problems, so we might change the set-up detailed and lastly for certifying we discovered an excellent set-up.

“In the race the group let me do the start, and it was rather great, I enjoyed it a lot. The cars and truck was fine in my stint, however we had insufficient speed in a straight line compared to Toyota and likewiseHonda We did the optimum we could, P6 was our speed.”

GT500 novice Hiramine took the start in the #12 device, marking his very first race getaway in SUPER GT’s leading class as Impul’s race …