Sixers Nearing Coaching Deal with Tyronn Lue

The Philadelphia 76ers are nearing a deal with Tyronn Lue to be their brand-new head coach, Jon Johnson of Sports Radio WIP reports. The group has actually been on the hunt for a replacement because they dismissed Brett Brown last month.

Lue, presently an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers, acted as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018 and obviously won a title with his LeBron James led 2015-16 team.

Though not validated by the group, the Johnson report corresponded with the strong interest in between the 2 celebrations that Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported the other day.

Lue would presume a lineup constructed around the alluring duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

