Sixers In-Arena Host Christian Crosby Releases First Single, ‘Insecure’

Christian Crosby If you do not understand the name yet, you will quickly. The Voorhees, NJ local is the in-arena host for the Philadelphia 76 ers and creator of Live Life Nice, which is a cause-driven digital media and garments business. Live Life Nice was developed in 2014 by Crosby and its focus is on motivating, encouraging and empowering individuals to be good and do good.

The business produces and disperses initial, moving material that informs impactful stories about remarkable individuals being good and doing good. The opposite of the business is his clothes line. The garments supplies a chance for cause-minded individuals to represent live life Nice’s core objective, which is to motivate those around them.

Crosby was a trampoline dunker with the 76 ers at the age of 18 when his vibrant character stood out of the group and landed him a full-time position as the in-arena host. Crosby brings life to on-court contests, promos and interactive functions and his halftime efficiencies are an important part of the video game experience.

The complex magnate is likewise an artist and just recently launched his first single entitled “Insecure.” Creating this tune assisted Crosby get out of his convenience zone and stroll into his fate of dominating his worries, insecurities and doubts. Give it a listen …