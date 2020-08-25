Sixers GM: ‘I’m Not Looking to Trade Ben or Joel’

Philadelphia 76ers basic supervisor Elton Brand isn’t excited to ship either part of his franchise’s core duo. Today, the day after getting purged of the first-round by the Boston Celtics, he made that perfectly clear.

“I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel,” he informed the media, consisting of Tim Bontemps of ESPN.” I’m looking to enhance them much better.“

The duo of flexible large guard Simmons and respected huge male Embiid have actually brought the franchise from the league’s basement to their present place as a seasonal mid-level competitor in the Eastern Conference.

At completion of the day, nevertheless, the group has actually stopped working to make sounds in the postseason the previous 3 seasons, flaming out in the 2nd round two times and after that this round, sans Simmons, in the very first.

Both Embiid and Simmons have actually dealt with their health on and off for many years and there has actually been no scarcity of issues about their capability to play together however in spite of all of it, they’re 2 of the video game’s interesting young stars at 26 and 24 years of ages, respectively.

Before his season was interrupted by a partly dislocated kneecap, Simmons was balancing 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.0 helps per video game. Embiid balanced 23.0, 11.6 and 3.0 respectively.

With the current choice to fire head …