Six-Year-Old Booted From Daycare For Wearing A Black Lives Matter T-Shirt! WTF?!

A 6-year-old girl named Journei Brockman was booted from a daycare in Arkansas after she came to the facility wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt supporting the movement.

Brockman was enrolled at His Kids Preschool in Russellville, Arkansas for the last 6 months when she came into the facility 1 day wearing a shirt with the word “Black Lives Matter” on it. It was at the conclusion of the afternoon when she was sent home, then, that her mother says the little girl was told she was no longer welcome at the college after building a “political” statement with the shirt.

Her mom, Deval Brockman, spoke to Fox 16 in the town about the incident, telling the news headlines outlet that she’d been contacted by an employee from the school saying she had “issues” with the shirt. Brockman was presented with one warning, however when Journei stumbled on school seven days later with the same BLM shirt on, she was booted from the preschool permanently after somebody from the staff apparently claimed the shirt “encouraged racism.” Ummm…

One of the daycare school’s directors even said something to her about how exactly she was parenting her little girl, saying (below):

“I am not going to tell you how to raise your child, but you need to reevaluate how you’re parenting her.”

The school’s director, Patricia Brown, spoke to the news outlet about the incident, claiming the childcare environment is “not a place for a parent’s political views to be addressed or played out, regardless of race.”

That may possibly hold some sway in some instances, but here — as Deval notes — this really is more everyday-life than politics, and it’s certainly a life-and-death situation for black people. To that end, then, she feels as if her daughter’s shirt isn’t inappropriate or out of line at all. The confused mom addressed it significantly more than that, too, adding:

“If I’m supporting something, I’m going to wear it, my child is going to wear it, to help say that our voice needs to be heard.”

Below, here’s a news story on the entire incident, including Deval explaining her daughter’s shirt and the family’s political (and social) position aligned with Black Lives Matter:

