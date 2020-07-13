Six Victorians fined $24,000 after lying on border declaration forms trying to enter Queensland

A gaggle of six younger travellers who tried to sneak throughout the Queensland border in a big van after lying on their declaration forms have been fined $24,000.

The group informed officers that they had been working in New South Wales for the previous three weeks, nonetheless, proof found on their telephones proved that they had been within the coronavirus hotspot of Victoria within the final fortnight.

Footage of the incident exhibits officers asking the motive force of the white minivan why a few of his passengers had tried to bail out of the automotive because it approached the closely policed checkpoint.

They have been travelling in a minivan on Saturday evening when police intercepted them on the M1 check-point and once more on Sunday officers intercepted the identical van in Coolangatta round 2pm.

Two 19-year-old girls and 4 males aged 18, 19, 23 and 28, have been fined $4,003 for failing to adjust to the COVID-19 Border Direction after they tried to cross into Queensland

The driver of the minivan was from Queensland and whereas one of many passengers was from NSW.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk mentioned on Monday morning she was conscious of the group and warned rule breakers they’d be caught.

‘Victorians can not come to Queensland,’ Ms Palaszczuk mentioned.

‘We noticed some folks trying to get in, in a van, it isn’t on. You’ll be caught. You’ll be fined.’

‘So these younger folks now have hefty fines they now have to pay.’

Ms Palaszczuk has mentioned Queensland is properly ready for a possible second wave of COVID-19 despite the fact that the state has simply 4 lively circumstances.

The newest case was recognized as an abroad traveller who had been in lodge quarantine.

‘The new case was acquired abroad and is at the moment in lodge quarantine. They should not thought-about a threat to the general public,’ Ms Palaszczuk tweeted.

New South Wales has additionally closed it is borders to Victoria with a heavy police presence at checkpoints (pictured)

Victoria is at the moment coping with a second wave of coronavirus circumstances by locking down sure areas in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire

The entire of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire north of the town was positioned again into lock down for six weeks on Wednesday. Pictured: A map displaying the suburbs in lockdown

She mentioned authorities departments have, at her request, just lately accomplished planning workouts in anticipation of group transmission outbreaks.

Queensland reopened its border on July 10 to each state and territory in Australia aside from Victoria, which is coping with a second wave of COVID-19 circumstances.

There are greater than 1,400 lively circumstances in Victoria the place Melbourne suburbs are in lockdown.

‘We know that Victoria goes by means of a really powerful time. I’ve acknowledged that would occur to anybody, wherever at any instances as properly and that’s the reason we want to be prepared,’ Ms Palaszczuk mentioned

‘During final week I tasked departments in my authorities to regularly do train planning.

‘Just like we do for cyclones and bushfires and floods… we’ll proceed to be ready for COVID outbreaks.’

Even although there have been zero new circumstances in Queensland in a single day, Ms Palaszczuk says it isn’t as a result of the state has turn into complacent, with 3,700 assessments carried out on Saturday.