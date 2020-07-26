Six take on Stradivarius in Goodwood Cup | Racing News

Stradivarius will deal with Irish Derby winner Santiago as he tries to win the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup for a 4th time on Tuesday.

John Gosden’s chestnut looked imperious in winning a 3rd Gold Cup at Ascot last month and will intend to keep hold of his title as the very best stayer around.

However, he requires to offer 15 pound to Aidan O’Brien’s Santiago, who like Stradivarius won the Queen’s Vase at Ascot, however charted a various course by hanging back in journey to claim Classic magnificence.

Nayef Road, who went after house Stradivarius at Ascot, takes him on once again for Mark Johnston.

Eagles By Day is a remarkable competitor for David O’Meara He won on his very first start for his brand-new fitness instructor at York last weekend, delighting in the action up in journey, when beating Communique in a Group Three.

David Simcock’s Spanish Mission has some clever kind to his name however requires to discover enhancement on his latest efforts while Who Dares Wins, winner of the Queen Alexandra, sports a newbie visor.

Jim Goldie’s Euchen Glen finishes the septet.