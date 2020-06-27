Six people diagnosed with coronavirus in NSW – including one man possibly by community transmission 

A man in his 70s from Sydney’s west is amongst six new COVID-19 instances reported in NSW.

All shut contacts of the man, from the Penrith space, have been contacted and the case is beneath investigation, NSW Health stated on Saturday.

The remaining 5 new instances are returned travellers in lodge quarantine, the division stated in a press release.

The six instances reported on Saturday convey the state’s whole variety of coronavirus instances to 3174. A complete of 58 instances are being handled by NSW Health, with none in intensive care.

A report whole of 23,733 checks have been notified in the reporting interval, NSW Health stated.

It follows the closure of a college in southwest Sydney after a yr 7 scholar examined constructive for COVID-19.

A testing clinic has been arrange at Camden Hospital anybody linked to Camden High School who has been unwell or has flu-like signs has been urged to get examined.

‘The college will proceed to help college students with at-house studying preparations whereas the varsity web site is non-operational,’ the NSW Department of Education stated in a press release on Friday.

The contaminated scholar is believed to have attended college all week.

The case was one of six reported throughout NSW on Friday.

Camden High’s closure comes after Lane Cove West Public School was closed for deep cleansing on Thursday following information a seven-yr-outdated had developed signs on Saturday. However, the kid reportedly had not attended college throughout the week.

Supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles reintroduced nationwide rest room paper and paper towel buy limits after the COVID-19 surge in Victoria sparked hoarding.

NSW prospects will probably be permitted simply two packs of bathroom paper and paper towels.

‘While the demand will not be on the identical stage as Victoria, we’re taking preventative motion now to get forward of any extreme shopping for this weekend and assist keep social distancing in our shops,’ Woolworths managing director Claire Peters stated in a press release on Friday.

Ms Peters additionally stated Woolworths had purchased extra rest room paper in anticipation of elevated demand and reminded Australian buyers that offer was plentiful.

Rival Coles additionally enacted related nationwide product limits, including one pack per shopper of bathroom paper and paper towels, and two packs of flour, sugar, pasta and rice.

Following elevated instances in Victoria, the place the variety of new coronavirus diagnoses has grown by double-digits on daily basis for the previous week, NSW has introduced it is going to flip away soccer followers from the southern state.

NRL and AFL spectators making an attempt to enter NSW stadiums from July 1 are prone to be required to indicate their driver’s licence to show they don’t seem to be from Victoria.