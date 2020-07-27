Six Nations teams to be joined by Fiji and Japan for festival of rugby replacing autumn internationals | Rugby Union News





Fiji and Japan are set to sign up with the Six Nations teams for a festival of rugby, which will change this year’s autumninternationals

England were expected to play New Zealand, Argentina, Australia and Tonga at Twickenham in November however the coronavirus pandemic has actually required strategies to be altered.

Details are still to be settled however England are most likely to be in a four-team swimming pool along with Wales, Ireland and Fiji, while Scotland, France, Italy and Japan would comprise the other group.

After playing each other when, the teams would play-off versus the corresponding-ranked side in the other swimming pool. The group winners will satisfy in a last at Twickenham.

England are set to dip into Twickenham with organisers hoping fans will be able to go to in some capability

England would play Ireland and Fiji at Twickenham with the location for the Wales video game still to be chose.

The competition is booked to be played in between November 14 and December 5.

With county cricket currently trialling crowds in premises, organisers hope fans will be permitted to participate in matches so that unions can restrict their losses.