Six Nations, SANZAAR in talks over global rugby calendar proposals | Rugby Union News





The Six Nations and the Rugby Championship could possibly be performed on the identical time in the longer term

Six Nations and southern hemisphere rugby physique SANZAAR are working collectively to develop proposals for an aligned global calendar.

World Rugby – underneath newly re-elected chairman Sir Bill Beaumont – wish to align the northern and hemisphere seasons and create a ‘nations league’ match.

The aim is to reduce the overlap between membership and nation fixtures and free gamers from home commitments for internationals.

One possibility is to maneuver each the Six Nations – often held in February and March – and the Rugby Championship, which options world champions South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina and often begins in August, to a window in April/May.

5:02 Sir Bill Beaumont mentioned the concept of a brand new Nations Championship following his re-election as World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont mentioned the concept of a brand new Nations Championship following his re-election as World Rugby chairman

A joint assertion from Sanzaar and the Six Nations on Friday learn: “From the outset, the nations have adopted a mindset that has sought to eradicate self-interest and recognise that the worldwide and membership recreation have shared mutual advantages that if approached and managed appropriately can allow each to flourish.

“An extra session course of, in whole transparency with unions, golf equipment and gamers, will start as all events work in the direction of an aligned global calendar that may ship a transparent and coherent narrative.

“The nations, together with other key stakeholders, remain open to shape the options that have been developed in an effort to resolve an issue that has held the game back for many years and are committed to putting rugby on a progressive path.”

Plans for a 2022 launch of the Nations Championship, that includes the highest 12 worldwide sides from each hemispheres, have been dropped final 12 months after some Six Nations unions have been against the concept of promotion and relegation.

The assertion added the 2 organisations wish to “restore public faith in the core values of rugby and show strong collective leadership in the best interests of the game” and are “committed to putting rugby on a progressive path”.